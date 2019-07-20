The Lion King box office collection: Jon Favreau's Disney retelling records Rs 13 cr opening in India

The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, released in Indian cinemas on 19 July. According to trade analysts, the film performed better than Marvel's Spider-Man: Far from Home on its opening day, earning Rs 13.17 crore. As the film appeals to both children and adults, it is expected to witness good footfall over its second and third day.

The Lion King is expected to give stiff competition to new homegrown films and the ones that hit theatres next Friday.

Here are the latest box office figures for The Lion King.

#TheLionKing roars... Opens in double digits on Day 1... Trends better than #SpiderManFarFromHome [Day 1: ₹ 10.05 cr]... Biz will witness an upturn on Day 2 and 3, when kids and families throng cineplexes... Fri ₹ 11.06 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 13.17 cr. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019

The Lion King is an updated version of the 1994 animated classic with photo-realistic, computer-generated animation. It aims to bring back the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands. The film has been leaked online by Tamilrockers, alongside iSmart Shankar and Kadaram Kondan. This may affect its box office collection.

In the film, James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa, while the young Simba is voiced by Donald Glover. Chiwetel Ejiofor takes the role of the villainous Scar. Beyonce plays Simba’s childhood friend and love interest Nala, while Alfre Woodard voices the character of Simba’s mother Sarabi. Comedian Seth Rogen takes on the character of Simba’s warthog friend Pumbaa, while John Oliver plays Zazu, the hornbill adviser to Mufasa. Other cast include Billy Eichner as Timon and Keegan-Michael Key as a hyena.

Besides The Lion King, Disney has also produced live-action remakes of classic films like Dumbo, Aladdin and Mulan, which releases in 2020. Recently it was announced that Halle Bailey will be bringing the character of Ariel to life in The Little Mermaid.

