The Lion King box office collection: Disney's live-action remake expected to cross Rs 100 cr mark on Day 10

Disney's The Lion King performed extraordinarily in its first week at the Indian box office. Directed by Jon Favreau, the reboot is now set to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone.

Boxofficeindia.com in its report notes that The Lion King showed phenomenal growth on its second Saturday as the collection witnessed a 120 percent rise from Friday. The film garnered Rs 98.48 crore at the box office in just nine days of its release and even surpassed the lifetime numbers of Marvel Studios entertainer Captain Marvel.

The Lion King's numbers are around 13 percent higher than that of Captain Marvel's lifetime numbers, which is Rs 85 crore. Trade analysts pointed out that The Lion King is the second Hollywood film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend in India after Avengers: Endgame.

The Lion King's latest box office figures.

#TheLionKing witnesses excellent growth on [second] Sat... Growth on [second] Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]: 116.07%... Will cross ₹ 💯 cr today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 5.35 cr, Sat 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 98.48 cr. India biz. All versions. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 28, 2019

The Lion King is an updated version of the 1994 animated classic with photo-realistic, computer-generated animation. It aims to bring back the adventures of Simba, who succeeds his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands.

In the film, James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa, while the young Simba is voiced by Donald Glover. Chiwetel Ejiofor takes the role of the villainous Scar. Beyonce plays Simba’s childhood friend and love interest Nala, while Alfre Woodard voices the character of Simba’s mother Sarabi. Comedian Seth Rogen takes on the character of Simba’s warthog friend Pumbaa, while John Oliver plays Zazu, the hornbill adviser to Mufasa. Other cast members include Billy Eichner as Timon and Keegan-Michael Key as a hyena.

