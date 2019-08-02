You are here:

The Lion King box office collection: Disney film makes Rs 127.32 cr over two weeks in India

The Lion King has managed to perform well over its two weeks of release, garnering a total of Rs 127.32 crore. It has now emerged as the fourth blockbuster of 2019 after Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike in January, Avengers: Endgame in April and Arjun Reddy's Hindi remake, Kabir Singh, in June.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on social media.

The Lion King became the fourth Disney India film to cross Rs 100 crore after The Jungle Book, Avengers Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Check out the box office performance of The Lion King

#TheLionKing biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 81.57 cr

Week 2: ₹ 45.75 cr

Total: ₹ 127.32 cr

Nett BOC. India biz. All versions.

⭐️ Emerges the fourth BLOCKBUSTER of 2019, after #Uri [Jan], #AvengersEndgame [April] and #KabirSingh [June]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2019

Meanwhile, the film has garnered a total of $361 million at the North American box office and $638 million globally. Out of the highest ticket sales, China comes right after North America, with a whopping $115 million in ticket sales, the UK stands second with $48 million, and Brazil records $44 million positioning itself at the third place.

The winning spree is unstoppable as it continued a stellar performance over the second weekend. It garnered a decent Rs 11.06 crore on its first day, and quickly picked up the pace, and emerged as one of the biggest opening Hollywood movies of all time.

Taran also noted that the phenomenal film is the second Hollywood film to cross Rs 30 crore over the second weekend, after Avengers: Endgame.

With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson, and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is directed by Jon Favreau.

The Disney film features Donald Glover lending his voice to Simba as John Oliver dubs Zazu and Seth Rogen lends his voice to Pumbaa.

The film had hit the theatres on 19 July in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

