Stallone’s latest action-thriller launches in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 26, 2022.

Sylvester Stallone has finally got what he deserved in the industry a superhero movie Samaritan. In this movie he is main lead. The Poster has been released by Amazon prime video today. Soon the trailer of the will be released on Amazon prime. The movie is releasing on 26 August 2022.

It is a story of Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

The Poster of the movie looks phenomenal. It is a action Thriller movie , In the poster Sylvester is wear a jackect and in the water the reflection can be seen of his superhero look. The post is posted on Instagram also with caption “Time for this super hero to come out of retirement” with the #SamaritanonPrime.

The recent photos of the movies it can be seen that cinematography has been done brilliant in all aspects and full of action. “I love action films that also have heart. I wanted to be involved with Samaritan because this story has many layers that I think people can relate to. It’s something of a morality tale that is also very exciting to watch. We are thrilled that this will be seen globally on Prime Video where my fans and all audiences can enjoy it together around the world.” - Sylvester Stallone.

Samaritan is Directed by Julius Avery, Screenplay by Bragi F. Schut, Produced by Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood, Executive Producers Bragi F. Schut, David Kern, Adam Rosenberg, Guy Riedel . It has wonderful cast Sylvester Stallone, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, Moises Arias.

Samaritan exclusively only on Amazon Prime video From 26 August 2022 onwards.

