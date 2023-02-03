An icon of Hindi cinema, Rishi Kapoor will be featured in Netflix’s The Romantics, a global docu-series celebrating legendary film-maker Yash Chopra, YRF’s legacy and its impact on Indian pop-culture over the last 50 years!

The inimitable Rishi Kapoor had closely collaborated with Yash Chopra and then Aditya Chopra in cult hits like Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan (in which he was paired with his wife Neetu Kapoor), Fanaa, Hum Tum, etc. In The Romantics, Rishi Kapoor will be seen speaking about his deep relationship with Yash Chopra and what made their combination one of the most cherished director-actor duo in Hindi cinema, especially the romantic classics!

When reached out to Smriti Mundhra, she shared “Rishi Kapoor was not only an iconic actor, he carried with him an encyclopedic knowledge of the Hindi film industry. On the day of our interview, which would be his last, he was characteristically charming, erudite, and eager to reminisce. His death represents the loss of a significant piece of cinema history, and I’ll forever be grateful for the insights, anecdotes and perspective he shared.”

Netflix, one of the world’s leading entertainment services, in this four-part docu-series, will also feature 35 personalities, including the mega-stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma to name a few, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50 year glorious existence.

They will collectively dive into the history of Hindi cinema through the lens of YRF’s impact in making the industry and creating leading stars and making them household names globally through path-breaking and generation-defining films.

