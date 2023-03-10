In the past, we have seen many video game adaptations on the screens like Mortal Kombat: Conquest, Detention, Resident Evil, Cross Fire, Halo and many more. But none of them turned out as intriguing as HBO’s The Last Of Us. This video game adaptation has been making all the right noises across the globe. Ever since the show has begun airing, fans cannot get enough of the concept and the characters.

The 8th episode, according to reports, amassed 8.1 million views, taking its viewership up from the previous episodes by over 74%. And according to Warner Bros. Discovery, this makes it the most viewed episode so far. The Last Of Us game, which was released in June 2013 on the PlayStation 3, received the status of ‘masterpiece’ across the globe.

For its 15th January premiere, the 4.7 million viewers made it HBO’s third largest debut after Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon (9.9 million) and Broadwalk Empire (4.81 million). The show stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Nico Parker, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Anna Torv and others.

It is jointly produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, the Mighty Mint, and Word Games and created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. In the month of January, the series was renewed for a second season.

