The Kominsky Method Season 2: Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin deal with existential dread in second trailer of Netflix comedy

Netflix has released the trailer of The Kominsky Method Season 2, featuring Michael Douglas as the once eminent Sandy Kominsky, and Alan Arkin, his compatriot. The funny yet emotional series charts the journey of the duo as they explore life anew as aging best friends.

The trailer opens to Norman and Sandy attending yet another funeral — which at their age “is called having a social life”. During the somber affair, the duo runs into an old flame from Norman’s past, played by Jane Seymour. Meanwhile, Sandy is trying to come terms with his daughter (Sarah Baker) dating an older man, who is quite close to his age. The show will further explore mortality, and the unwelcome reality of aging in Los Angeles.

"This season, Sandy meets and bonds with his daughter’s new boyfriend (guest star Paul Reiser), who is uncomfortably close to Sandy’s age. Meanwhile, Norman reconnects with an old flame from his youth (guest star Jane Seymour), and after 50 years, they decide to start again," reads the official description.

Check out the trailer here

Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin are joined by Mad About You alum Paul Reiser and Jane Seymour in Season 2 of #TheKominskyMethod, premiering October 25 — TRAILER: pic.twitter.com/Go6PQJHn1W — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 4, 2019

The Kominsky Method scored three Emmy nominations for its debut season, including Best Lead Actor in a Comedy for Douglas, and Best Supporting Actor for Arkin. It also was selected as one of AFI’s TV Programs of the Year 2018, and received three SAG Awards and two Critics’ Choice nominations, reports Deadline.

The Netflix series won Golden Globes this year for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Douglas).

The Kominsky Method is created by Chuck Lorre. Lorre, Al Higgins, and Douglas executive produce the series, which is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions Inc, in association with Warner Bros Television.

The Kominsky Method season 2 streams exclusively on Netflix from 25 October.

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2019 17:12:47 IST