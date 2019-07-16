The King's Man: Trailer and poster of prequel hint at origins of The Kingsman, made popular by Matthew Vaughn

20th Century Fox has dropped the first teaser trailer for The King’s Man. The third instalment in the Kingsman universe, titled The King’s Man, is a prequel to the earlier series and chronicles the origins of the spy organisation that Matthew Vaughn brought to life in Kingsman: The Secret Service in 2014 and the sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017.

The recent footage of the film released suggests that the events in the film will take place against the backdrop of World War I. The official log-line of the film also indicates that the war is a result of a suspected global conspiracy. The tagline of the film reads, “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man…”

20th Century Fox, owned by Disney, released the trailer through Twitter.

Check out the tweet here:

In 2020, they will become kings. Watch the new trailer for The King's Man now. #TheKingsMan pic.twitter.com/MsLeQmEeTq — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) July 15, 2019

With the trailer and poster, the cast of the film was also revealed. The film, directed by Matthew Vaughn, features Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter) as TE Lawrence, Harris Dickinson (Trust), Liam Neeson as Herbert Kitchener, Daniel Bruhl as Gelix Yusupov and Gemma Arterton joins as Mata Hari as Rhys Ifans of The Amazing Spiderman-fame plays the infamous Grigori Rasputin.

According to Hypebeast,the first two films, Kingsman: The Secret Service earned about $414 million while Kingsman: The Golden Circle racked in $410 million globally.

Kingsman is based on Mark Millar's spy comic book series, illustrated by Dave Gibbons. The first film starred Colin Firth as Harry Hart and Taron Egerton as Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin, a small time criminal who is recruited by an exclusive spy agency.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 17:18:57 IST