The King's Man: Disney reveals official title for Kingsman prequel; film to release in February 2020

FP Staff

Jun 21, 2019 11:27:56 IST

The prequel of action spy comedy franchise Kingsman is titled The King's Man, Disney has announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Fox film is slated to be released on 14 February, 2020.

Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode and Harris Dickson are the new entrants to the cast of the film, to be helmed by returning director Matthew Vaughn.

The studio made the announcement on Wednesday at its CineEurope presentation in Barcelona.

The plot synopsis, provided by Disney, reads: "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in 'The King's Man'..."

Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in the first two films in the series -- Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) -- starring Taron Egerton and Colin Firth. The movie features a secret society of spies who work together to bring a stop on global crises. The franchise is set on the comics by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 11:29:01 IST

