While Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has turned out to be a bonafide blockbuster at the box office, it has received criticism from some filmmakers and stars like Anurag Kashyap and Kamal Haasan for the credibility and the authenticity of the story.

And the latest one to join them is film editor Bina Paul, who said that she is upset with the limelight it is receiving in India. “I am really upset about the fact that the film got so much mileage, frankly quite unnecessarily. It would have died a natural death if nobody had talked about it. This is a kind of atmosphere of impunity today. You are protected, you can say completely factually wrong stuff. The producers had to change the trailer because of the misrepresentation of the facts and nobody talked about that. So, in this atmosphere of impunity, I think this film would do well,” said the eminent personality at the India Today Conclave South 2023 calling the film ‘factually wrong’.

Woww 4th weekend and so many of you in theatres for #TheKeralaStory !! So so grateful 👻👻👻🦍🦍♥️♥️

Grateful to everyone in the industry who gave me every role in every movie, ad , music video sab kuch to get to be in theatres now with this one ❤️ . Thank uuuuuuuu !! pic.twitter.com/mXSYtXDt80 — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 28, 2023

She added, “There are so many good films, like 2018 has been such an important Malayalam film that has come, but when it is tax-free and you are encouraged to watch it, you would choose to. I am very very saddened because there was no reason for that film to have to sort of hit the headlines. It is a film that is factually wrong. I have to say I haven’t seen it. But one has heard that it is factually wrong. It does not have any cinematic value. But, perhaps it’s a narrative that feeds on certain people’s wish for this country.”

Explaining why the film didn’t work in Kerala, Bina quoted, “It would not do well and I am so proud of the Kerala audience to say no that the film will, of course, not do well. 2018 has broken all records, which is exactly the opposite of the narrative which is community building.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.