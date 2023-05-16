The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma’s film soon to mark Rs 150 crore at the box office!
The Kerala Story swept over the world, and the audience was captivated by its moving plot.
Vipul Shah’s directorial The Kerala Story has highly impacted the audience with its thought provoking storyline that highlights the sensitive issue of ISIS recruitment from Kerala. While the film has left a significant effect on the hearts of the audience, the film is doing remarkably well in terms of box office and the number is only growing.
The Kerala Story is not slowing down any time soon. It is only on the growing surge and has been resulting smashing numbers at the box office. The Kerala Story’s box office numbers recorded a massive drop on the 11th day. The Kerala Story ranked in around Rs 10 crore on the second Monday and the film’s total box office collections stands at Rs 147.04.
While the film was initially exclusively distributed in India, the sudden surge in global interest prompted international distributors to approach the filmmakers for further prints. Eventually, ‘The Kerala Story‘ swept over the world, and the audience was captivated by its moving plot.
The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director and the co-writer of the film film co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.
