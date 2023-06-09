The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma apologises as fan claims 'not a single show is available in Kolkata'
The Kerala Story is the second-highest grosser of 2023
Director Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story has turned out to be a box office phenomenon across the country. Apart from emerging the second-highest Bollywood grosser of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the human drama became one of the most profitable films in the history of the Indian f Pathaan ilm industry.
However, due to its controversial subject, the film faced a ban in the state of West Bengal just a few days after its release. But the Supreme Court lifted the ban on 18th May. However, despite this decision, not many cinema halls are screening The Kerala Story and fans are quite upset about it.
Im really really sorry 😞💔 the ban has been lifted but it’s not in our hands to screen the film https://t.co/u89pRxItCX
— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) June 6, 2023
A netizen shared his disappointment under Adah Sharma’s post and tweeted, “Ma’am I am ready to pay ₹500 but not a single show is available in Kolkata. OTT is our last resort now.” Reacting to the request of the user, the actress replied, “I’m really really sorry, the ban has been lifted but it’s not in our hands to screen the film.”
