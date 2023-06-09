Entertainment

The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma apologises as fan claims 'not a single show is available in Kolkata'

The Kerala Story is the second-highest grosser of 2023

FP Staff June 09, 2023 11:03:37 IST
The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma apologises as fan claims 'not a single show is available in Kolkata'

Director Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story has turned out to be a box office phenomenon across the country. Apart from emerging the second-highest Bollywood grosser of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the human drama became one of the most profitable films in the history of the Indian f Pathaan ilm industry.

However, due to its controversial subject, the film faced a ban in the state of West Bengal just a few days after its release. But the Supreme Court lifted the ban on 18th May. However, despite this decision, not many cinema halls are screening The Kerala Story and fans are quite upset about it.

Related Articles

The

The Kerala Story: Girl elopes with Muslim lover days after BJP MP Pragya Singh shows her Sudipto Sen's directorial

The

Ranbir Kapoor to make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's web show Stardom?

A netizen shared his disappointment under Adah Sharma’s post and tweeted, “Ma’am I am ready to pay ₹500 but not a single show is available in Kolkata. OTT is our last resort now.” Reacting to the request of the user, the actress replied, “I’m really really sorry, the ban has been lifted but it’s not in our hands to screen the film.”

Talking about the humongous success of the film, actress Yogita Bihani told Firstpost, ‘This has been something that I never expected, honestly. Every day there is a realization that oh, the film is reaching here, so many people are watching it, so many people are appreciating it, so many people are messaging me, you know. When you touch people’s lives, they really put that effort, especially if they know you. They have been trying to get in touch with me through friends, family, and messaging me on Instagram and that’s unreal.’

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 09, 2023 11:03:37 IST

TAGS:

also read

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: New promo of Harrison Ford's upcoming film out now
Entertainment

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: New promo of Harrison Ford's upcoming film out now

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has revealed that the upcoming film “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will mark his last gig as the titular bullwhip-wielding adventurer

George Winston, million-selling pianist known for his melodic style, passes away at 73
Entertainment

George Winston, million-selling pianist known for his melodic style, passes away at 73

According to an announcement on his website www.georgewinston.com, confirmed by a spokesman, Winston died Sunday after a 10-year battle with cancer