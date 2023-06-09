Director Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story has turned out to be a box office phenomenon across the country. Apart from emerging the second-highest Bollywood grosser of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the human drama became one of the most profitable films in the history of the Indian f Pathaan ilm industry.

However, due to its controversial subject, the film faced a ban in the state of West Bengal just a few days after its release. But the Supreme Court lifted the ban on 18th May. However, despite this decision, not many cinema halls are screening The Kerala Story and fans are quite upset about it.

Im really really sorry 😞💔 the ban has been lifted but it’s not in our hands to screen the film https://t.co/u89pRxItCX — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) June 6, 2023

A netizen shared his disappointment under Adah Sharma’s post and tweeted, “Ma’am I am ready to pay ₹500 but not a single show is available in Kolkata. OTT is our last resort now.” Reacting to the request of the user, the actress replied, “I’m really really sorry, the ban has been lifted but it’s not in our hands to screen the film.”

Talking about the humongous success of the film, actress Yogita Bihani told Firstpost, ‘This has been something that I never expected, honestly. Every day there is a realization that oh, the film is reaching here, so many people are watching it, so many people are appreciating it, so many people are messaging me, you know. When you touch people’s lives, they really put that effort, especially if they know you. They have been trying to get in touch with me through friends, family, and messaging me on Instagram and that’s unreal.’

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.