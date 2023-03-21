While Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri created examples of success with his film The Kashmir files all across the globe, he is gearing up for his next ‘The Vaccine War‘ that is currently running into post-production. As we saw filmmaker has been winning accolades one after the other for ‘The Kashmir Files‘, it just has added yet another glory to its book by winning the Iconic Gold Awards 2023 for ‘Best Film Of The Year’. While the awards have been presented to Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi, the filmmaker dropped his sincere apologies for not being able to be part of the award ceremony due to his busy schedule with the post-production of ‘The Vaccine War’.

The filmmakers shared a poster of the Iconic Gold Awards 2023 featuring him and Pallavi Joshi and yet another picture of the award. He further jotted down the caption writing –

“Thank you #IconicGoldAwards2023 for the honour. I apologise for not being able to attend as I am locked in for the post production of #TheVaccineWar. Thanks, again from everyone at @i_ambuddha.”

Thank you #IconicGoldAwards2023 for the honour. I apologise for not being able to attend as I am locked in for the post production of #TheVaccineWar. Thanks, again from everyone at @i_ambuddha. pic.twitter.com/4zbfd4n57M — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 19, 2023

The award for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files‘ as Best Film Of The Year has indeed a well-deserved one as the film has completed one year recently and was one of the most impactful films of the year that made a statement with its success at the box office and in the hearts of the audience. Moreover, now the audience is eagerly waiting for ‘The Vaccine War’ which is running in its post-production now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of The Vaccine War, which is slated to release on August 15, 2023, in 11 languages, making it one of the most promising films ever filmed.

