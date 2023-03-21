The Kashmir Files won the award for Best Film Of The Year, Vivek Agnihotri apologizes for not being able to attend
The filmmakers shared a poster of the Iconic Gold Awards 2023 featuring him and Pallavi Joshi and yet another picture of the award.
While Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri created examples of success with his film The Kashmir files all across the globe, he is gearing up for his next ‘The Vaccine War‘ that is currently running into post-production. As we saw filmmaker has been winning accolades one after the other for ‘The Kashmir Files‘, it just has added yet another glory to its book by winning the Iconic Gold Awards 2023 for ‘Best Film Of The Year’. While the awards have been presented to Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi, the filmmaker dropped his sincere apologies for not being able to be part of the award ceremony due to his busy schedule with the post-production of ‘The Vaccine War’.
The filmmakers shared a poster of the Iconic Gold Awards 2023 featuring him and Pallavi Joshi and yet another picture of the award. He further jotted down the caption writing –
“Thank you #IconicGoldAwards2023 for the honour. I apologise for not being able to attend as I am locked in for the post production of #TheVaccineWar. Thanks, again from everyone at @i_ambuddha.”
Thank you #IconicGoldAwards2023 for the honour. I apologise for not being able to attend as I am locked in for the post production of #TheVaccineWar. Thanks, again from everyone at @i_ambuddha. pic.twitter.com/4zbfd4n57M
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 19, 2023
The award for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files‘ as Best Film Of The Year has indeed a well-deserved one as the film has completed one year recently and was one of the most impactful films of the year that made a statement with its success at the box office and in the hearts of the audience. Moreover, now the audience is eagerly waiting for ‘The Vaccine War’ which is running in its post-production now.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of The Vaccine War, which is slated to release on August 15, 2023, in 11 languages, making it one of the most promising films ever filmed.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Special prosecutor steps down in manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin
Baldwin’s legal team in February sought to disqualify special prosecutor and Republican state Rep. Andrea Reeb of Clovis based on constitutional provisions that safeguard the separation of powers between distinct branches of government.
EXCLUSIVE | Martin Garrix: 'Had seen India in movies, but being able to see it with your own eyes is different'
Martin Garrix, the world's No. 1 DJ, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, spoke about his shows in India, earliest memories of the country, and what we can expect from him in 2023.
Robert Blake, the actor acquitted in the killing of his wife, passes away at 89
A statement released on behalf of his niece, Noreen Austin, said Blake died from heart disease, surrounded by family at home in Los Angeles.