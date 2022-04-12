Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files was released a month ago and is a total blockbuster.

The Kashmir Files continues to draw audiences to the theatres even after a month of release. The film is a box office success, grossing little under a crore on its 31st day. The film is based on the evacuation of Kashmiri Hindus during the insurgency in Kashmir in 1990, and it hit theatres on 11th March. Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi feature in the film.

The Kashmir Files is based on the experiences of Kashmiri pandits during the insurgency in Kashmir in 1990. The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community is based on video interviews with the first generation victims of the genocide. It's a heartbreaking story about Kashmiri pandits' anguish, suffering, struggle, and trauma, as well as eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity.

Despite facing heavy competition from RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files managed to shine, and in a big way and is a multi-award-winning hit. The film was budgeted at roughly Rs 30 crore and is performing very well at the box office, also says India Today.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.