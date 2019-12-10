Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath announce birth of first daughter; Bhuvan Bam, Guru Randhawa congratulate couple

Kapil Sharma, along with wife Ginni Chatrath, have welcomed their first child, a daughter. Sharma, who had been expecting a child for the past months, announced the news on social media.

Check out the announcement

Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all ❤️ jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

The duo got married in December last year, and the news of Ginni's pregnancy started doing the rounds in July. Kapil later confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror, when he said, "I just want to take care of my wife, and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health." The couple had also gone to Canada for their babymoon. Celebrities were prompt to wish the couple and shower good wishes. Comedian Bhuvan Bam, singer Sophie Choudhry, composer-singer Guru Randhawa, and ace badminton player Saina Nehwal were among the first few to congratulate Kapil.

Check out their tweets

Bhaiya! Congratulations! ♥️ — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) December 9, 2019

Kapil!!!! Best news ever!! Aap ko aur Ginni ko lakh lakh vadaiyan.. Ghar aayi ik nanni pari!! God bless her with health and happiness always! Aap sab ko bahut pyar!❤️‍‍ @KapilSharmaK9 https://t.co/qMOagTdPgV — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) December 10, 2019

Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now ❤️ — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) December 9, 2019

Aaaawww! Congratulations!!! Biggest blessing ever — Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) December 9, 2019

Congratulations to both of u Welcome little Blessings always — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) December 10, 2019

Congratulations Kapil! Love and blessings for your baby girl — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 10, 2019

Congratulations — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 10, 2019

Kapil is currently hosting the comedy reality show The Kapil Sharma Show, for which Sharma reportedly shot a few episodes in advance, so he may make time for his wife's delivery.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 10:12:46 IST