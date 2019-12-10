You are here:

Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath announce birth of first daughter; Bhuvan Bam, Guru Randhawa congratulate couple

FP Staff

Dec 10, 2019 10:02:53 IST

Kapil Sharma, along with wife Ginni Chatrath, have welcomed their first child, a daughter. Sharma, who had been expecting a child for the past months, announced the news on social media.

 

Check out the announcement

The duo got married in December last year, and the news of Ginni's pregnancy started doing the rounds in July. Kapil later confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror, when he said, "I just want to take care of my wife, and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health." The couple had also gone to Canada for their babymoon. Celebrities were prompt to wish the couple and shower good wishes. Comedian Bhuvan Bam, singer Sophie Choudhry, composer-singer Guru Randhawa, and ace badminton player Saina Nehwal were among the first few to congratulate Kapil.

Check out their tweets

 

Kapil is currently hosting the comedy reality show The Kapil Sharma Show, for which Sharma reportedly shot a few episodes in advance, so he may make time for his wife's delivery.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 10:12:46 IST

