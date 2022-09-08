In his conversation with the entertainment site, Chandan has himself confirmed that he won’t be making a comeback in another season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Giving respite to all the desperate fans, the much-loved Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback for yet another season. However, it seems that after the reports of comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek leaving the show, fans have to bear yet another sad news. Now, a recent Pinkvilla report has confirmed that comedian Chandan Prabhakar, who is well known as Chandu Chaiwala, will not be returning to the new season. Yes, you read that right. In his conversation with the entertainment site, Chandan has himself confirmed that he won’t be making a comeback in another season of The Kapil Sharma Show. This comes after Krushna confirmed his exit from the comedy show.

While Krushna’s exit was reported to be due to monetary differences, Chandan hasn’t given any specific reason for the same and revealed that he wants to go on a break. Pinkvilla quoted Chandan as saying, “I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break.” There is no denying the fact that this comes as a shock to all, as Chandan has been part of the show for many years now, and is also very close to the show host and actor Kapil Sharma. This is even more devastating to hear after ace comedian Bharti Singh earlier revealed that she won’t be an active part of the upcoming season of the comedy show.

Earlier, while revealing the same, the comedy queen said that she is “on a short break,” in addition is also hosting the kids’ singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li’l Champs 9). Bharti said, “So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par ‘beech beech’ mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too.”

Before this, speculations were making rounds on the internet that Krushna has decided to call it quits because all was not well between him and the show host Kapil Sharma. However, the Bol Bachchan actor cleared the air and dismissed the speculations, when he revealed that he is jetting off to Australia with Kapil soon.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.