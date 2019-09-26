The Irishman new trailer sees Robert De Niro's Frank Sheeran reflect on his days as a hitman

A new trailer of Martin Scorsese's mafia thriller, The Irishman, was released on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The film, which brings together three titans, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, in a based on a true story, that follows real-life hitman Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran.

De Niro is Frank Sheeran, a World War II veteran and a hitman, who possibly played a role in the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, played by Al Pacino. Pesci plays mob boss Russell Bufalino.

The new trailer throws light on the life of Frank, who attained his deadly skills during his service in Italy. In one particular sequence, we see him plotting a plan with Russell to assassinate union leader Jimmy Hoffa. Towards the end of footage, we find him in his old age, reflecting on his days as a assassin and the rivalries he developed along the way.

Check out the trailer here

Check out the exclusive trailer for @TheIrishmanFilm starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci – in theaters November 1 and on Netflix November 27 https://t.co/XUDSun8Dke — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) September 26, 2019

According to Screen Rant, The Irishman is based on Charles Brandt's book 'I Heard You Paint Houses'. Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Jesse Plemons, Bobby Cannavale, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Anna Paquin are also part of the cast. IndieWire mentions Scorsese used visual effects to make the actors look younger. De Niro plays Sheeran through his youth and old age, which was made possible with VFX. Check out some new stills from the film

A lot can happen in a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/S2eLY1dB88 — The Irishman (@TheIrishmanFilm) September 25, 2019

Scorsese and De Niro have previously worked on Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and Casino.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix picked up The Irishman, costing as much as $200 million to produce, after Paramount stepped aside.

The Irishman is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 27 November.

