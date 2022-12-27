Made under the direction of Aasmaan Bhardwaj the upcoming black comedy thriller Kuttey has been in the headlines ever since the release of its first poster. As the makers have recently dropped a foot-tapping, head-shaking song ‘Awaara Dogs‘, they are all set to enthrall the audience with yet another music masterpiece ‘Dhan Te Nan‘ from Kaminey which will be a part of the films chartbuster album.

Kuttey is truly not leaving any chance to grab the attention of the masses with its intriguing music tracks. Now the music album of this black comedy thriller will have the iconic ‘Dhan Te Nan‘ song from Kaminey. As the song in itself is a super hit even after such a long time since its release, it will truly create a rage with its release.

Having further updates on the song, it will be pictured this week and the audience might have its launch around the new year.

Vishal Bhardwaj has mastered the art of combining noir and gore with wit and humour. His son Aasmaan Bhardwaj now takes the baton and makes his directorial debut with Kuttey. The film has an ensemble of Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan and the trailer is finally out.

The trailer suggests it’s going to be a dark comedy. The dialogues are absolutely crackling. Expletives flow like wine. And there’s an ode to Kaminey too. It’s all there. The film is divided into three chapters and each chapter seems to expose the dark side of every character. In this world, there are no shades of black or white, they run riot with grey and gore. There’s immense joy in watching Radhika Madan go all boisterous and berserk, Tabu mouthing expletives with elan, Konkona flashing her evil smile with blood smeared all over. And above all, Naseeruddin Shah still holding his own with his commanding aura and booming voice.

‘Kuttey’ is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Kuttey will release in cinemas on 13th January 2023.