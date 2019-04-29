You are here:

The Hustle: Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson look glamorous in new poster; film to release on 17 May

FP Staff

Apr 29, 2019 19:06:33 IST

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are all set to become each other’s partners in crime for their upcoming film, The Hustle. The film is a remake of 1988’s Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and will feature both actresses as scam artists. The makers released the new poster of the film featuring the lead women, along with a release date.

Source: Twitter.

Oscar winner Hathaway is seen leaning on Wilson as both the ladies are dressed in black against the backdrop of a golden car. The poster captioned, "They're giving dirty rotten men a run for their money," revealed the release date as 17 May.

In the film, both characters will be hailing from different economic backgrounds as Hathaway plays an elite English woman ehilr Wilson’s character is a petty thief. Hathaway teaches Wilson the art of the scam as the misfit duo con men, who have wronged them.

The female-centric comedy will be helmed by British-actor-turned-director Chris Addison and will be co-produced by Rebel Wilson and Roger Birnbaum. The Hustle will also co-star Alex Sharp and Dean Norris.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 19:06:33 IST

