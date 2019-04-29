The Hustle: Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson look glamorous in new poster; film to release on 17 May

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are all set to become each other’s partners in crime for their upcoming film, The Hustle. The film is a remake of 1988’s Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and will feature both actresses as scam artists. The makers released the new poster of the film featuring the lead women, along with a release date.

Oscar winner Hathaway is seen leaning on Wilson as both the ladies are dressed in black against the backdrop of a golden car. The poster captioned, "They're giving dirty rotten men a run for their money," revealed the release date as 17 May.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the poster.

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson... #TheHustle release date finalized: 17 May 2019... Remake of #DirtyRottenScoundrels... Poster: pic.twitter.com/LuRz9cWgLD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2019

In the film, both characters will be hailing from different economic backgrounds as Hathaway plays an elite English woman ehilr Wilson’s character is a petty thief. Hathaway teaches Wilson the art of the scam as the misfit duo con men, who have wronged them.

The female-centric comedy will be helmed by British-actor-turned-director Chris Addison and will be co-produced by Rebel Wilson and Roger Birnbaum. The Hustle will also co-star Alex Sharp and Dean Norris.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 19:06:33 IST

