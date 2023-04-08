As the clock ticks closer to the release date of Chengiz, excitement is mounting among fans of the action genre. The movie promises to take us on a thrilling journey through the dark and dangerous world of the Calcutta underworld. With Jeet’s latest avatar as a ruthless don, we can expect high-octane action sequences and intense drama.

But amidst all the chaos and violence, the team of ‘Chengiz’ has released the love song ‘Teri Meri Baatein’ from the film as a treat for all the fans. Teri Meri Baatein is a beautiful romantic song that is sure to strike a chord with listeners. The music composer duo Kaushik-Guddu has done an exceptional job of creating a melody that perfectly captures the essence of love. Sanjith Hegde’s soulful voice, combined with Kunaal Verma’s heartfelt lyrics, makes this song an instant classic.

In excitement of the release Bengal’s Superstar Jeet said, “I am very excited to see how the audience responds to ‘Teri Meri Baatein’. It is such a sweet song that in contrast to the fast paced scenes in movie really lets the viewer lay back and enjoy the track. I enjoyed shooting this song”.

The uber-talented Sushmita Chatterjee said, “It was definitely fun shooting this song. ‘Teri Meri Baatein’ really depicts true love and shows Chengiz in a different light and scene than the rest of the movie. I hope the fans enjoy it”.

Teri Meri Baatein is a romantic ballad that celebrates the joys of being in love. The song is a perfect addition to the soundtrack of Chengiz, a movie that promises to take audiences on an action-packed journey through the dark and dangerous world of the Calcutta underworld. With its captivating melody and heartfelt lyrics, Teri Meri Baatein is already a hit with the fans.

Produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani, ‘Chengiz’ has been directed by Rajesh Ganguly who has also worked on the dialogues and screenplay. Based on a story by Neeraj Pandey and Rajesh Ganguly, the film is set for an Eid release on the 21st April 2023.

