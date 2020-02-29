You are here:

The High Note trailer sees Dakota Johnson as a singer aspiring to make it big in LA music industry

Late Night director Nisha Ganatra's The High Note will hit theatres soon. Formerly titled Covers, the music business-based comedy depicts Tracee Ellis Ross as a music superstar and 50 Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson as a personal assistant, who harbours dreams of making it big in the music industry.

The supporting cast includes Waves and Luce breakout Kelvin Harrison Jr, playing alongside Ice Cube, Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard, Bill Pullman, and Diplo.

Watch the trailer of The High Note

Focus Features’ official synopsis of The High Note reads, “Set in the dazzling world of the LA (Los Angeles) music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.”

The High Note comes as a follow-up to Mindy Kaling-starrer Late Night, which created a sensation at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Ganatra is also screenwriting the debut of Flora Greeson.

The High Note is slated to release on 8 May.

Check out posters of The High Note

Updated Date: Feb 29, 2020 12:34:45 IST