The Haunting of Bly Manor: Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Catherine Parker join Netflix horror anthology series

The Haunting of Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan took to Twitter on 30 August to announce the new cast of the the Netflix show. Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Victoria Pedretti, who played Luke and Nell Crain in Hill House, were already confirmed to return. Jackson-Cohen will be seen as a "charming young man" named Peter and Pedretti will play a governess named Dani.

The Haunting of Bly Manor derives its title from the setting of Henry James' 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, which features the story of two orphans Miles and Flora, looked after by a young governess, who acts as the narrator.

Flanagan revealed that more Hill House alums will be a part of the upcoming second season — Henry Thomas (young Hugh Crain), Kate Siegel (adult Theodora Crain) and Catherine Parker (the ghost of Poppy Hill). Siegel has previously worked with Flanagan in Hush (2016), while Parker was a part of 2011's Absentia. The details of the characters played by them are still under wraps.

Here are Flanagan's tweets.

I'm beyond thrilled to announce that the inestimable, irreplaceable, invaluable Henry Thomas has joined the cast of THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 28, 2019

THE HAUNTING wouldn't be THE HAUNTING without fan favorite KATE SIEGEL... and I'm elated to confirm that she'll be joining us at BLY MANOR. @k8siegel @haunting — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 29, 2019

Almost a decade ago, I first worked with CATHERINE PARKER on a tiny movie called ABSENTIA. Last season, she was unforgettable as Poppy Hill... today, I’m thrilled to announce that she’s joining us at Bly Manor. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 30, 2019

Flanagan has also recruited new and upcoming faces in the show. He said that the lead roles will be played by Amelia Eve, who will be seen next in Big Boys Don't Cry with Michael Socha as well as T'Nia Miller (Years and Years and Doctor Who). iZombie actor Rahul Kohli will reportedly play "a small town guy with a worldly mindset, who has returned to the country to take care of his ailing mother", writes Deadline. The characters of Miles and Flora will be depicted by Benjamin Ainsworth and Amelie Smith.

If you’ve been watching YEARS AND YEARS, you’ll recognize the amazing T’NIA MILLER, who has joined Bly Manor in a lead role. @TNiaMiller — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 30, 2019

If you’re a fan of SUPERGIRL or iZOMBIE, get ready for the remarkably charming RAHUL KOHLI, one of new leads. @RahulKohli13 — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 30, 2019

And if you know THE TURN OF THE SCREW, you know how critical the characters of Miles and Flora are... I’m so grateful that we found BENJAMIN AINSWORTH and AMELIE SMITH, who will be amazing in these crucial roles. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 30, 2019

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2019 14:39:10 IST