You are here:

The Haunting of Bly Manor: Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Catherine Parker join Netflix horror anthology series

FP Staff

Sep 01, 2019 14:39:10 IST

The Haunting of Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan took to Twitter on 30 August to announce the new cast of the the Netflix show. Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Victoria Pedretti, who played Luke and Nell Crain in Hill House, were already confirmed to return. Jackson-Cohen will be seen as a "charming young man" named Peter and Pedretti will play a governess named Dani.

The Haunting of Bly Manor derives its title from the setting of Henry James' 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, which features the story of two orphans Miles and Flora, looked after by a young governess, who acts as the narrator.

Flanagan revealed that more Hill House alums will be a part of the upcoming second season — Henry Thomas (young Hugh Crain), Kate Siegel (adult Theodora Crain) and Catherine Parker (the ghost of Poppy Hill). Siegel has previously worked with Flanagan in Hush (2016), while Parker was a part of 2011's Absentia. The details of the characters played by them are still under wraps.

Here are Flanagan's tweets.

Flanagan has also recruited new and upcoming faces in the show. He said that the lead roles will be played by Amelia Eve, who will be seen next in Big Boys Don't Cry with Michael Socha as well as T'Nia Miller (Years and Years and Doctor Who). iZombie actor Rahul Kohli will reportedly play "a small town guy with a worldly mindset, who has returned to the country to take care of his ailing mother", writes DeadlineThe characters of Miles and Flora will be depicted by Benjamin Ainsworth and Amelie Smith.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2019 14:39:10 IST

tags: Catherine Parker , Henry James , henry thomas , iZombie , kate siegel , Michael Socha , Mike Flanagan , Netflix , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , oliver jackson-cohen , poppy hill , Rahul Kohli , The Haunting of Bly Manor , The Turn of the Screw , T’Nia Miller , victoria pedretti

also see

Green Frontier review: Netflix's supernatural thriller series set in the Amazon jungle is timely and thought-provoking

Green Frontier review: Netflix's supernatural thriller series set in the Amazon jungle is timely and thought-provoking

Masters of the Universe: Revelation | Kevin Smith, Mattel to bring He-Man animated series to Netflix

Masters of the Universe: Revelation | Kevin Smith, Mattel to bring He-Man animated series to Netflix

Carey Mulligan to feature alongside Ralph Fiennes in Netflix period drama The Dig

Carey Mulligan to feature alongside Ralph Fiennes in Netflix period drama The Dig