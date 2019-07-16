You are here:

The Haunting of Bly Manor: Hill House actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen to return in season 2 of Netflix anthology

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, star of The Haunting of Hill House, has joined the second season of the show.

Titled, The Haunting of Bly Manor, the sophomore season of the Netflix horror anthology series, will feature Jackson-Cohen as a "charming young man" named Peter, reported Variety.

In The Haunting of Hill House, he played Luke Crain, the older twin of Victoria Pedretti's character Nell, who struggles with addiction and purging the memories of Hill House from his mind.

The Haunting of Hill House, which premiered on the streaming platform in 2018, focused on the Crain family, shifting between their past selves living in the spirit-infested Hill House and their present selves dealing with both the psychological and supernatural demons that haunt them.

The show's worldwide success lead to creator Mike Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy signing a multi-year deal with Netflix.

The Haunting of Bly Manor derives its title from the setting of Henry James' 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, which features the story of two orphans looked after by a young governess, who acts as the narrator.

Pedretti was roped in last month to play the governess named Dani in the Bly Manor.

The new season is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2020.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 12:40:55 IST