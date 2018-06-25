The Hate U Give trailer: Amandla Stenberg asks America to get woke in this Black Lives Matter-inspired drama

The first The Hate U Give trailer was dropped by 20th Century Fox on Sunday during the 2018 BET Awards and much like Meek Mill's new song, it "stays woke."

Based on the young adult novel by Angie Thomas, the trailer clip tells the coming-of-age tale of a 16-year-old girl named Starr Carter, who grew up in a poverty-stricken area but now attends a suburban prep school. After she witnesses a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend, the young woman is drawn to activism and is torn between her two very different worlds as she tries to speak her truth.

The Hate U Give is directed by George Tillman Jr from a screenplay by Tina Mabry and Audrey Wells. Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, it is sure to resonate with moviegoers concerned about racism and police shootings of unarmed black Americans.

Amandla Stenberg (Rue from The Hunger Games) leads a cast that also includes Algee Smith (her best friend), Issa Rae (the activist who motivates her to speak up), and Regina Hall and Russell Hornsby (her parents). Anthony Mackie, Common and Lamar Johnson also feature in the movie along with Riverdale star KJ Apa.

The Hate U Give releases in theatres on 19 October.

Watch the trailer below:

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 13:23 PM