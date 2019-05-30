You are here:

The Handmaid's Tale season 3 to premiere on 6 June on HBO Nordic with first three episodes

The Handmaid's Tale is all set to return with its third season on 6 June, with three new episodes airing the same day on HBO Nordic.

As per an earlier PTI report, subsequent episodes of the dystopian drama will be released every Wednesday only on Hulu, the network announced in a statement.

The third season will have 13 episodes and will be driven by June's resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds.

Startling reunions, betrayals, and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: "Blessed be the fight".

The show stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley and Bradley Whitford.

Check out the update here:

The Handmaid's Tale has been created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller.

Moss is also attached as executive producer along with Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman and Mike Barker.

(With inputs from Press trust of India)

Updated Date: May 30, 2019 17:45:58 IST

