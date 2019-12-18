You are here:

The Grudge trailer charts Andrea Riseborough's bloody encounter with Lin Shaye in Nicolas Pesce’s horror reboot

FP Staff

Dec 18, 2019 09:09:48 IST

Sony Pictures has unveiled the release date of director Nicolas Pesce’s forthcoming horror reboot film The Grudge, along with a red-band trailer.  The movie has been slated to open on 3 January, 2o20. This is the fourth instalment in The Grudge film franchise.

The trailer begins with Detective Muldoon (Andrea Riseborough) entering an eerie mansion. She notices an elderly woman whimpering and asking to be fed. When she turns around, Muldoon is startled to see the woman, named Mr. Matheson (Lin Shaye), has a bloody mouth and hands. She charges towards Muldoon, holds her hand, and begs to be fed. Muldoon is horrified when she sees that Matheson's fingers have been chopped off. Moreover, she finds a rotten corpse on the recliner, which seems to belong to Matheson's husband.

Watch the trailer here

Also starring John Cho, Demián Bichir, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver, the events of the reboot take place at the same time as those of the 2004 film.

Earlier, the makers had shared a short clip from the movie. The minute-long clip gives an extended look into the terrifying bathroom scene, starring Cho's character Peter Spencer.

Check out the clip here

The makers have also unveiled a new poster and a motion poster from the movie, featuring the iconic wet hair. 

Check them out here

 

The Grudge is executive produced by Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman of Good Universe alongside Schuyler Weiss, Roy Lee, and Doug Davison. Romel Adam is overseeing the movie for Ghost House and Brady Fujikawa is overseeing it for Good Universe.

The reboot of The Grudge is not surprising as it was essentially the pioneering film in a series of prolific English language adaptations of Japanese horror films like The Ring in the 2000s. The original English film came out in 2004 with Sarah Michelle Gellar in the lead. It was a remake of the 2002 Japanese movie Ju-On.

Nicolas Pesce's other directorial credits include Piercing, starring Mia Wasikowska, and his 2016 debut, the terrifying indie horror The Eyes of My Mother, according to Variety.

Updated Date: Dec 18, 2019 15:00:02 IST

