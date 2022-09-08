Taking to its official Twitter account on Thursday, the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar has unveiled Kajol’s much-awaited look for the series.

All set to make her web series debut with The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka, Kajol has finally given respite to all the desperately awaiting fans. This is after Disney + Hotstar unveiled the teaser of the show that was announced by the actress in July. For those who don’t know, Kajol’s upcoming web series is the Hindi remake of the popular CBS show titled The Good Wife. Originally the series was created by CBS Studios and it was aired from 2009 to 2016, wherein Julianna Margulies played the titular character. Now taking to its official Twitter account on Thursday, the OTT platform also unveiled Kajol’s much-awaited look for the series.

In the promo video, Kajol can be seen dressed as a lawyer, donning a formal black pantsuit. The actress can be seen walking inside an office, which looks like a chamber, and says, “Shuru karein (Let’s start)?” Taking to her official Twitter account, Kajol also shared the teaser video of her upcoming show with the same caption as Disney + Hotstar that read, “Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka – a fight of The Good Wife. Hotstar Specials The Good Wife, coming soon, The Good Wife On Hotstar Disney Plus Day First Look.” Kajol’s younger sister and actress Tanisha Mukherjee also took to her Twitter account to share the teaser and praise Kajol on her look.

Tanisha wrote, “Omg. Insane!!!! My sister rocks the world!!! What a teaser! Congrats babyyyyy Kajol The Good Wife. Congrats. Disney + Hotstar You got a winner. Suparn Verma wow.”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Renuka Sahane’s Netflix release Tribhanga, wherein the actress shared the screen space with Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Next, the actress will be seen in Revathi’s Salaam Venky, which will also feature Ahana Kumra, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Rahul Bose among others. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn recently visited Lalbaughcha Raja pandal in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.