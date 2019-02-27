Frozen 2 plot details reveal Elsa and Anna may undertake mission to find out what happened to their parents

Ever since Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled the first trailer for Frozen 2, film lovers have been speculating about the plot for the second instalment. The stunning visuals and a overarching theme of autumn led many to believe that Elsa and Anna will not be battling icy storms, but the thick orange foliage of autumn in this movie. Now, a new report has emerged that indicate that the sisters will be undertaking a mission to find out what happened to their parents.

SlashFilm has reported that during a recent episode of the Fine Tooning podcast, bloggers Jim Hill and Drew Taylor have revealed that Frozen 2 “is about Anna and Elsa searching for what actually happened to their parents.” The fate of the king and queen of Arendelle was briefly mentioned in the preceding film, with them dying at sea during a storm. The bloggers have compared Elsa's crossing the tempestuous sea in Frozen 2 trailer with the shipwreck scene from the earlier film.

The first poster from Frozen 2 has also been subject to intense inspection. It shows four different symbols in the four spikes of the snowflakes, which has further bolstered the four seasons hypothesis.

DreamWorks Animation has earlier dealt with a similar subject matter of discovering one's parents in How To Train Your Dragon. After spending two decades of his life, Hiccup discovered that his parents were not dead after all.

Frozen 2 is set to hit theaters on 22 November.

