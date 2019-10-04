The Good Liar trailer 2: Ian McKellan, Helen Mirren try to outsmart each other in Bill Condon's film

The second trailer of The Good Liar will leave viewers wondering who really is the con artist here — Ian McKellan or Helen Mirren? Directed by Bill Condon, The Good Liar is based on Nicholas Searle's novel of the same name, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher for screen.

The film revolves around career con artist Roy Courtenay (McKellen), who can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (Mirren) online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.

In this new trailer, Betty can be heard saying, "You know it's very peculiar doing things you'd never imagine. Secrets between you, God, the Devil and the dead." The clip includes montages from the film, including Betty finding secret storage under a house carpeting, and taking someone by surprise (presumably Roy) at their house, after which she delivers the aforementioned monologue. "You're becoming a very good liar," she says before the trailer ends with Betty and Roy sitting on a train station.

Here is the second trailer of The Good Liar

Let the game begin. #GoodLiarMovie in theaters November 15. pic.twitter.com/z924j6sv69 — The Good Liar Movie (@goodliarmovie) October 2, 2019

Russell Tovey (of Quantico) plays Betty's grandson, and Jim Carter (of Downton Abbey) is Roy's ally.

This is Condon's fourth collaboration with McKellen after Mr Holmes from 2015, and Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast (2017). Gods and Monsters, the 1998 WWI drama also directed by Condon, earned McKellen his first Oscar nomination. On the other hand, this is the first time that Condor has directed Helen Mirren.

The Good Liar is slated to release on 29 November in India.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2019 16:09:45 IST