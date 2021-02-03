The Girl on The Train trailer: Parineeti Chopra's Mira fights to prove her innocence in murder case
Parineeti Chopra's The Girl On The Train is set to premiere on Netflix on 26 February
Makers of Parineeti Chopra's The Girl on The Train released the film's trailer on Wednesday. Set to release on Netflix on 26 February, the film is an official remake of the 2016 thriller The Girl on The Train, which featured actor Emily Blunt.
The Girl on the Train follows the journey of Mira, essayed by Chopra, who fixates on the apparently perfect lives of couples from afar during her daily commutes on the train. One day she witnesses something out of the ordinary which shocks her and takes her down a path of trying to unravel the truth behind what she saw.
Chopra shared the trailer on her social media. The video clip shows Chopra's character Mira Kapoor who keeps a close watch over Aditi Rao Hydari's character during her daily train trips. On the latter's sudden murder the police are close on Mira's heels, suspecting her of the crime.
See the trailer here
Based on Paula Hawkins’s 2015 best-selling novel of the same name, the film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.
Set in the UK, the film will also feature Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwari.
The Girl on The Train is produced by Reliance Entertainment.
