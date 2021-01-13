Parineeti Chopra's The Girl on the Train acquired by Netflix; teaser unveiled

The Girl on the Train will debut on 26 February on Netflix.

Netflix has acquired Reliance Entertainment's Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on the Train. The film will premiere on the OTT platform on 26 February.

Chopra has also unveiled the teaser from the film on her social media.

Check it out here

Meet Parineeti Chopra's girl on the train 🚆 Director @ribhudasgupta's adaptation of Paula Hawkins' bestseller thriller THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN stars @ParineetiChopra, @aditiraohydari, @IamKirtiKulhari, @avinashtiw85, and @tota_rc. On Netflix February 26. pic.twitter.com/ksH1bzmEK7 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 13, 2021

According to a report in Variety, the film is the official Bollywood adaptation of the 2015 novel of the same name by author Paula Hawkins. In 2016, a Hollywood version starring Emily Blunt was released. The Hollywood flick was a Tate Taylor directorial and was produced by Amblin Partners, DreamWorks, Marc Platt Productions and Reliance Entertainment.

As per the report, the Hindi version is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta of Netflix's Bard of Blood fame. The film has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies.

The Girl on the Train follows the journey of Meera, essayed by Parineeti Chopra, who fixates on the apparently perfect lives of couples from afar during her daily commutes on the train. One day she witnesses something out of the ordinary which shocks her and takes her down a path of trying to unravel the truth behind what she saw.

Speaking to the publication, Dasgupta said that he always wanted to explore the genre and that there is plenty to relate in terms of emotions and mysteries that he was able to delve into in the thriller.

The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.