The Flash concept art, Barry Allen's new suit, unveiled by WarnerBros at DC FanDome

The Flash director Andy Muschietti and actor Ezra Miller confirm the film will delve into the multi-verse idea, and will see Barry Allen interacting with different DC superheroes from different timelines in the movie.

The feature-film adaptation of The Flash has unveiled the first look of Barry Allen's new suit.

Warner Bros and DC dropped the concept art from the film at the film's virtual DC FanDome event, which took place on 22 August.

New concept art for #TheFlash shows an official look at Barry's new suit. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/aEDWVp9Uj9 — DC Universe (@DCEUPosts) August 22, 2020

According to Entertainment Weekly, The Flash is expected to explore the multi-verse concept, allowing the titular superhero to interact with several iconic DC heroes. As reported earlier, Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in the film, so will Michael Keaton.

Director Andy Muschietti confirms The Flash is a time-travel story, and it's an exciting enterprise since Barry Allen is someone who has the "power of changing the events in the past but in doing so can change the space-time continuum."

"This film is immensely important because if you look around at the DC universe you have all these characters who exist in their own bubbles. By opening that [multiverse] door, all of these stories and characters can start to collide," says Ezra Miller, who plays Barry Allen in the movie, adding the number of possibilities expand manifold with the introduction of the multiverse.

Affleck made his debut as the Batman in 2016 with Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and then followed it up with Justice League.

He also made a cameo appearance as Batman in David Ayer's 2016 film Suicide Squad.

The actor was planning to direct and star in a standalone Batman film for Warner Bros, but stepped down from helming in 2017, handing over the project to Matt Reeves.

He announced early last year that he will no longer play the superhero, with the role going to Robert Pattinson.

Keaton, on the other hand, played Batman/Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman and its 1992 sequel Batman Returns.

The Flash is slotted to begin filming in 2021, and is scheduled to release on 3 June, 2022.