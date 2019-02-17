Ben Affleck on his departure from Batman: 'Thought it’s time for someone else to take a shot at it'

It was recently announced that Ben Affleck, who was previously set to star in Matt-Reeves standalone Batman film will be stepping down to make way for a new Caped Crusader. Affleck has been a part of DC Comics Extended Universe (DCEU) films like Justice League and Batman v. Superman. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor opened up about his departure from the role.

"I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter but just couldn’t come up with a version. I couldn’t crack it and so I thought it’s time for someone else to take a shot at it. They got some really good people so I’m excited," he told host Jimmy Kimmel.

Affleck had tweeted a story from industry website Deadline that said he would not return to the franchise. Affleck, was at one point also to direct The Batman, tweeted that he was excited to see Reeves' vision of the film "come to life."

The standalone film is set to premiere in June 2021, though who would take over as Batman has not been announced yet.

Affleck will be seen next in action thriller Triple Frontier, also starring Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund, Charlie Hunnam and Pedro Pascal.

