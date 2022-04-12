Filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee announced the first look of his forthcoming Hindi 'mini' film Talluq featuring Vinay Pathak and Anupriya Goenka.

Ram Kamal Mukherjee's Talluq featuring Vinay Pathak and Anupriya Goenka and directed by Sritama Dutta has been shot by Ashwin Pakhrot. Produced under the banner of Assorted Motion Pictures and Homi Jimmy Talati, the film will be making its international rounds in 2022 at film festivals.

Ram Kamal Mukherjee met Sritama Dutta after watching her debut film Shatika, and decided to collaborate with her. When Sritama narrated the story of Talluq, he immediately agreed to make this film. "I loved the way Sritama made her first film and I was sure about her narrative skill. Talluq is an extremely heart touching subject that speaks about unspoken relationships we all have in our lives" says creator Ram Kamal.

Talking about her experience working with an experienced team writer and director Sritama Dutta says, "Talluq is all about valuing relationships. From birth till death, we only get to spend a few moments with our loved ones. Live all those moments, make memories and celebrate them. Because you don’t wanna regret it later."

The film has been edited by Rajesh Pandey of Padmavat fame and the music has been composed by Soumyarit Nag. Talluq also marks the debut of Bengali television actress Priyanka Bhattacharya.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.