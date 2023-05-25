Entertainment

The first look of Matthew López's Red, White & Royal Blue looks promising

Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance)

FP Staff May 25, 2023 13:03:16 IST
The first look of Matthew López's Red, White & Royal Blue looks promising

Red, White & Royal Blue

Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.”

But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected. Based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times best seller, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance).

Directed by Matthew López
Screenplay by Matthew López and Ted Malawer
Based on the novel by Casey McQuiston
Produced by Greg Berlanti, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, p.g.a.
Executive produced by Casey McQuiston, Michael Riley McGrath, Matthew López, Michael S. Constable
Starring Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, with Stephen Fry and Uma Thurman, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano

Related Articles

Call

Call for submissions for the 3rd edition of The Red Sea International Film Festival running Nov 30 to Dec 9, 2023

Call

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment files new application owing to content leaks of Jawan on social media

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 25, 2023 13:03:16 IST

TAGS:

also read

Deepika Padukone joins the likes of Barrack Obama, Oprah Winfrey as she features on the cover of TIME Magazine!
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone joins the likes of Barrack Obama, Oprah Winfrey as she features on the cover of TIME Magazine!

Deepika Padukone becomes one of the rare Indian actors to be on the cover of TIME Magazine.

Manushi Chhillar reminisces her journey to the glamour world: 'I think life has given me more for which I am grateful'
Sports

Manushi Chhillar reminisces her journey to the glamour world: 'I think life has given me more for which I am grateful'

The actress has created a niche market of her own and enjoys a dedicated loyal fanbase across the country.

Payal Singhal: 'I make contemporary Indian clothing for South Asian women'
Arts &amp; Culture

Payal Singhal: 'I make contemporary Indian clothing for South Asian women'

Three generations in design, and dressing Aishwarya Rai at age 15, Singhal’s fashion is still young and bohemian