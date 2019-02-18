The Favourite, starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, to release in India on 1 March

Yorgos Lanthimos' historical drama The Favourite will open in Indian cinemas on 1 March. According to news agency Indo-Asian News Service, the film is being released by Fox Star Studios in the country.

The movie is set in early 18th century when England is at war with France. The story revolves around a frail Queen Anne occupying the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah who governs the country in her stead. When Abigail — the new servant— arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah who takes Abigail under her wing. Abigail sees this as a chance to return to her aristocratic roots and steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen's companion. Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfill her ambitions and she will not let any woman, man, or politics stand in her way.

Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult , Joe Alwyn, James Smith and Mark Gatiss are part of the star cast.

The Favourite won seven honours at the British Academy of Television and Arts Awards (BAFTA). It has also received ten nominations at the 2019 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, tying it with Alfonso Cuaron's Roma.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 19:42:17 IST