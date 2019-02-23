The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos's next film will be a 'twisted crime drama' based on Jim Thompson‘s Pop. 1280

The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos has already lined up his next project, reports Deadline. The director will now work on a 'twisted crime drama' that involves political manipulations. The film is an adaptation of Jim Thompson‘s Pop. 1280 for Imperative Entertainment.

The subject of the novel is one of Lanthimos' favourite subjects for the longest while. Pop. 1280 deals with yet another corrupt policeman who has a viscous sense of humour. Sheriff Nick Corey manipulates the people around him by provoking their worst characteristics to ensure he wins the next election.

Lanthimos is set to write, direct as well as produce the project. Lanthimos collaborates with Element Pictures for the fourth time. The Favourite, Killing of a Sacred Deer, and The Lobster were the three features they worked on before this.

Pop. 1280 provides the perfect contrast to Lanthimos' previous drama with political machinations and sex comedy. The dark comedy involves a complicated powerplay. The character of Nick Corey also promises a wonderful scope for the right actor.

The Favourite is set in early 18th century when England is at war with France. The story revolves around a frail Queen Anne occupying the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah who governs the country in her stead. When Abigail — the new servant— arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah who takes Abigail under her wing. Abigail sees this as a chance to return to her aristocratic roots and steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen's companion. Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfill her ambitions and she will not let any woman, man, or politics stand in her way.

