Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko urged the I & B Ministry to ban the release of The Family Man 2 claiming that it portrays Tamilians as terrorists and ISI agents, having links with Pakistan.

Ever since the trailer of The Family Man season 2 released, it has grabbed headlines. The series features actor Manoj Bajapyee as Srikant and the South star Samantha Akkineni as Raji. Since its release, the trailer has received over 40 million views already.

However, it has also landed in trouble as Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko has sent a written complaint to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar demanding a ban on the second season. According to him, the trailer depicts Tamilians as terrorists and ISI agents having links with Pakistan, reported India Today.

In the letter, Vaiko has stated that the series wrongly portrays the sacrifices made by the Tamil Eelam warriors. Referring to Samantha's character Raji, who is shown to be a part of the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam), the letter claims that depicting her as a terrorist and having connections with Pakistani miscreants has hurt Tamil sentiments. Because of this, Vaiko demanded a stop on the release of the series.

Further giving a warning in his letter, the minister also highlighted that if the show is not stopped or banned from being released, then the people of Tamil Nadu 'will react very seriously'.

The Family Man season 2 is set to release on 4 June on Amazon Prime Video. Along with Manoj and Samantha, the series features Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The Family Man 2 is created by the filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, collectively known as Raj & DK.