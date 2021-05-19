The Family Man season 2 will see Manoj Bajpayee's character pitted against a new and powerful adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni

Amazon Prime Video officially announced 4 June as the release date for the new season of its highly acclaimed show, The Family Man, created by the maverick duo, Raj & DK.

Amazon Prime Video also released a captivating trailer of the show which showcases the return of the nation’s most endearing Family Man aka Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee. This season Srikant Tiwari will be pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni.

The 9-part season of the thriller will see Srikant continuing to jostle between the duality of being a middle-class family man and a world-class spy and trying to save the nation from an imminent attack. Packed with exciting twists and an unexpected climax, the upcoming season of the edgy action-drama series will give a riveting glimpse of the two worlds of Srikant.

Creators Raj and DK said in a statement, "As creators, we have been waiting for a pretty long time to share the trailer of the much-awaited new season of The Family Man today. We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic. Hopefully, the new season will be worth the wait. These are extremely difficult times, and we hope and pray for better times. Please stay safe, mask up, and vaccinate as soon as you can.”

The award-winning Amazon Original Series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast including Padma Shree recipient Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. The show also features a cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N Alagamperumal.