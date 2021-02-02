The Family Man Season 2, Pitta Kathalu, To All The Boys 3: What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video in February

The February streaming calendar includes The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video, The Girl on the Train and Pitta Kathalu on Netflix.

It is the beginning of a new month again, which indicates that the digital calendar is brimming with new content, from romance, sci-fi fantasy to action extravaganzas.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the third instalment in the To All the Boys series debuts this February with To All the Boys: Always and Forever, starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. The return of Manoj Bajpayee's agent in Amazon's The Family Man is also one of the highlights in February's streaming picks, alongside Parineeti Chopra's intriguing Meera in Netflix's The Girl on the Train.

Time to mark the calendar, for we have collated a comprehensive list of content that is available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, among several others in February.

Netflix

Firefly Lane - 3 February

Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl star in the Netflix series Firefly Lane, based on the bestseller of the same name from author Kristin Hannah.

The series will see Heigl play a magnetic, ambitious and loyal woman named Tully Hart. Chalke portrays Kate Mularkey, Tully's best friend and soulmate. The story follows Kate and Tully, who meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments.

Malcolm & Marie - 5 February

Sam Levinson, the creator of HBO's Euphoria, brings two powerhouses, Zendaya and John David Washington for his Netflix film Malcolm & Marie. The film was shot last year in the middle of the pandemic with strict safety protocols and a small crew.

Here is the official synopsis: "When filmmaker Malcolm (Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya), return home from a movie premiere and await his film’s critical response, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the couple’s love."

Space Sweepers - 5 February

Space Sweepers, the South Korean space opera film stars Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-kyu and Yoo Hae-jin. The film, directed by Jo Sung-hee, is regarded as the first Korean space blockbuster.

Set in 2092, Space Sweepers is about a crew on board of The Victory trying to escape the destruction of Earth.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean - 12 February

The third and final chapter of Netflix's 2018 teen rom-com hit To All The Boys I've Loved Before marks the return of franchise stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo as the fan favourites Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

"As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips leads her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation," reads the film's official logline.

The threequel is releasing exactly one year after the second instalment To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You made it to Netflix.

I Care a Lot - 19 February

Starring Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage in the lead, I Care a Lot centres on a woman who makes her living through stealing from the elderly. She does so by deceiving judges into appointing her as their "legal guardian." The woman lands into trouble when her latest victim turns out to have ties to a powerful gangster.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2020.

Pitta Kathalu - 19 February

Netflix’s first Telugu anthology film Pitta Kathalu brings forth stories of four 'distinctly bold women', as stated by a press release. Directed by Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy, the anthology stars Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul and Shruti Haasan in lead roles.

The Girl on the Train - 26 February

Parineeti Chopra leads this Bollywood adaptation of Paula Hawkin's 2015 thriller novel, which was earlier adapted into a Hollywood film, starring Emily Blunt.

The Girl on the Train follows the journey of Meera ( played by Chopra), who fixates on the apparently perfect lives of couples from afar during her daily commutes on the train. One day she witnesses something out of the ordinary which shocks her and takes her down a path of trying to unravel the truth behind what she saw.

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary and Tota Roy Choudhury.

Amazon Prime Video

The Family Man Season 2

The sequel of the action spy thriller marks the return of Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari. This time Srikant, while struggling to balance his personal and professional life, will be pitted against a new nemesis, Raji, played by Samantha Akkineni.

Raj and D.K. have directed all episodes and co-written with Suman Kumar.

Bliss - 5 February

Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson will lead Amazon Prime Video's sci-fi drama Bliss. Written and directed by Mike Cahill, the film follows a recently divorced man, Greg (Wilson) who meets Isabel (Hayek), a woman living on the streets who believes that "the polluted broken world around them is not real and that they are living in a simulation inside of the beautiful, peaceful real world of bliss." Despite initial doubts, Greg soon feels that there may be some truth to Isabel's conspiracy theory.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things - 12 February

Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen play two teens stuck in a time loop in the trailer of The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. Mark (Allen) is in no rush to figure out his predicament, seemingly content to endlessly repeat the same day. Margaret (Newton) has the same idea, but soon their aspirations eventually clash.

The romcom is directed by Ian Samuels, who previously helmed Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. Lev Grossman wrote the screenplay, which is based on the short story of the same name.

Disney Plus Hotstar

1962: The War in The Hills - 26 February

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and starring Abhay Deol in the lead role, 1962: The War in The Hills, based on the 1962 Indo-China war, is the story of the valour of 115 Indian soldiers who braved a huge Chinese army.

ALTBalaji

LSD - Love, Scandal & Doctors - 5 February

Starring Rahul Dev in the lead, the medical thriller will explore the themes of power, politics, nepotism and competition. The story revolves around five interns of a famous hospital who get caught up in a whodunit mystery after a suspicious murder. Whether they are saviours or traitors of life forms the story, as per the official plotline.

The cast also includes actors Punit J Pathak, Srishti Rindani, Siddharth Menon, Tanaya Sachdeva and Pulkit Makol. LSD: Love, Scandal and Doctors will be helmed by Saqib Pandor, who has previously served as an assistant director on Netflix series Sacred Games and Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet.