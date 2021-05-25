We've taken great pains to bring a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story,' Raj and DK say in response to claims the show is offensive to Tamilians

Reacting to the complaint of Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko and some social media users, creators of The Family Man season 2 have requested people to wait and watch the show once it releases. As per the makers Raj and DK, assumptions have been made about the show, based on just a couple of shots available in the trailer. In a statement, the duo shared that many creative writers and other members who have worked on the show are Tamilians, reported News18.com.

The two also said that they have "utmost love and respect for the Tamilian people." Urging those who are protesting to wait, Raj and DK said that they have put years of hard work into the show, adding that they have taken great pain to bring a riveting, sensible and balanced story to their audience.

Concluding their statement, the duo said that they know people would appreciate it once they watch it.

Their statement comes after Vaiko wrote to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar urging him to ban The Family Man season 2.

In his letter to the Union Minister, Vaiko said that the trailer portrays Tamilians as ISI agents and terrorists. He also warned Javadekar that people of the state will respond seriously if the show is not stopped from broadcasting.

Meanwhile, the Information Technology Minister T Mano Thangaraj of the Tamil Nadu government also wrote a letter to Prakash Javadekar demanding them to stop the release of the show. The state Minister called the series ‘malicious’ and ‘condemnable,’ reported Hindustan Times.

The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni will start streaming from 4 June on Amazon Prime Video.