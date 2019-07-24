The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Daniel Brühl reveals first look of Zemo in Disney+ series

One of the many projects Marvel Studios teased at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend was the upcoming Disney+ limited series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The project will see Anthony Mackie donning the Captain America suit, and uniting with Sebastian Stan aka Winter Soldier to take down new enemies.

However, Marvel also revealed the return of Daniel Brühl’s villainous Zemo to the show's ensemble. On Tuesday, Brühl took to social media to share the first look of his character. The first image is a close-up shot of Zemo looking straight into the camera with a grim expression on his face. Moreover, the second image will definitely pique interest of fans, as it shows him wearing the face mask which Zemo usually dons in the Marvel comics, to cover his heavily scarred face.

"Longing, Rusted, Seventeen, Daybreak, Furnace, Nine, Benign, Homecoming, One, Freight Car," Daniel wrote in his caption, referencing the code his character used to brainwash the Winter Soldier in Civil War.

Check out the first look here

In Captain America: Civil War, Zemo was introduced as a complicated villain who blamed the Avengers for his family’s death and orchestrated the rift between them, and survived the events of Civil War. He was responsible for the bombing that killed Black Panther’s father, and the last time we saw him, T’Challa had prevented Zemo’s suicide attempt and turned him in to the CIA, where he was kept in a containment facility. Daniel's tease suggests that the villain is "ready" to unleash another complex, manipulative plot in the upcoming series.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts exclusively on Disney+ in Fall 2020.

