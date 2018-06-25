The Equalizer 2: Denzel Washington returns as ruthless Robert McCall in sequel to 2014 action-thriller

In the new trailer of the action thriller The Equalizer 2, Denzel Washington is back as Robert McCall, a former special operations agent, who is now a Lyft driver moonlighting as a vigilante, slickly taking down the bad guys and saving the day. Only this time, things are personal and he's out to get those who murdered his close friend Susan Plummer (played by Melissa Leo).

The trailer starts when his taxi summoned by a bunch of men who ask him to drop a woman home. From her inebriated state, McCall can tell that something is fishy, so he returns to the place, beats up the men (hopefully teaching them a lesson for life) and leaves.

The Equaliser 2 is the fourth time Washington and director Antoine Fuqua will work together, after Training Day, The Magnificent Seven and the original movie adaptation of Equalizer TV show from the 80s, reports Screen Rant. According to Deadline, this film will be the first sequel of Washington's career.

The screenplay of the film has been written by Richard Wenk of Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and The Expendables fame, which also stars Pedro Pascal (from Narcos, Game of Thrones), Ashton Sanders (from Straight Outta Compton, Moonlight) and Bill Pullman (Independence Day).

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 20 July.

Watch the new trailer here.

