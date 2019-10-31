The End of the F***ing World Season 2 trailer teases James' fate, introduces Naomi Ackie's character Bonnie

Netflix recently released a trailer for The End of the F***ing World Season 2. The series, an adaptation of Charles Forsman's comic series of the same name, is a co-production between the streaming giant and British TV broadcaster Channel 4.

The first season ended with a cliffhanger as James (Alex Lawther) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden) are chased by the police. James was shown fleeing and the screen faded to black with only a gunshot sound heard.

The trailer of Season 2, set to Graham Coxon's cover of Billy Idol's 'White Wedding Part 1', shows a sorrowful Alyssa preparing for her wedding and flipping burgers at a cafe. A flash of Alyssa calling out to a fatally injured James on the beach will leave the audience wondering whether he is still alive or not.

Here is the trailer

According to IndieWire, the official synopsis states: "Alyssa is still dealing with the fallout of the events of the first series. The second series sees the introduction of the new character of Bonnie. Bonnie is an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa." Bonnie will be essayed by Game of Thrones actress Naomi Ackie.

Barden in an interview with Metro.co.uk revealed that she almost did not return for the second outing as she was not keen on portraying a teenager again.

‘I wasn’t going to do this, I just realised. It’s not like I wasn’t going to do it, but I did have a really long time, about a year before I came back and did it, I did start to feel insecure about it because I felt I was so much older than the characters. I think the only thing that writer Charlie Covell told me in advance was she was making the character older to deal with more adult things. Because I was kind of like, I can’t really play a teenager anymore. So she told me that side of it," said the actress.

The series is executive produced by Charlie Covell, Murray Ferguson, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker, Dominic Buchanan, and Jonathan Entwistle. British directors Lucy Forbes and Destiny Ekaragha have helmed the episodes of this season.

The End of the F***ing World Season 2 will stream on Netflix on 5 November.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 12:31:28 IST