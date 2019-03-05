You are here:

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 of Netflix's dark comedy show begins production

Press Trust of India

Mar 05, 2019 14:55:16 IST

Netflix has announced that the second season of the British dark comedy series, The End of the F***ing World, has started shooting. The series, an adaptation of Charles Forsman's comic series of the same name, is a co-production between the streaming giant and British TV broadcaster Channel 4.

The first season of the show followed two teen outsiders James (Alex Lawther), a budding psychopath, and Alyssa (Jessica Barden), his rebellious classmate. Together, they embark on a road trip which descends into a dark comic chaos.

Barden also confirmed the news as she shared a photo of the shooting script, penned by Charlie Covell, on Instagram.

Merry Christmas. See you soon 👋🏼 @teotfw

The series is executive produced by Covell, Murray Ferguson, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker, Dominic Buchanan, and Jonathan Entwistle.

Netflix and Channel 4 had renewed the show for a second season in August last year.

