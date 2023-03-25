Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers‘ stars Bomman and Bellie received a rousing welcome by the crew and passengers of the flight they were travelling in. The couple were flying to Ooty from Mumbai on Thursday after meeting the press and posing with the prestigious trophies. Bomman and Bellie were taken by surprise when an entire Indigo flight cheered for them and gave them a hero’s welcome. A video of the joyful moment was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu and it took no time for the clip to go viral.

While Sahu posted the video with the caption “Nice gesture @IndiGo6E,” a text overlaid on the footage read,”Flying to Ooty with the stars of “the elephant whisperers” on board. shoutout to @indigo Airlines for the special mention!”

In the video, the flight captain can be seen standing in front of the passengers and announcing the star couple’s presence through loudspeaker. “Some of you might not know on the flight that the award for best documentary at the Oscars was given to The Elephant Whisperers. We have the main team of that documentary on board with us. A huge round of applause!” he said.

Replying to the IAS officer’s tweet, the airline said, “Flying with the team was a delightful experience. Congratulations to the complete cast and crew of #TheElephantWhisperers on their well-deserved Oscars win. Thank you for sharing this with us, Ma’am . Hope you had a good time on-board. #GoIndiGo #LoveYouToo”

Helmed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, The Elephant Whisperers created history and became the first-ever Indian documentary to win an Oscar. It bagged the Best Documentary Short Film award at the 95th Academy Awards. The short documentary stars real-life couple, Bomman and Bellie, who adopted two orphaned elephants Raghu and Ammu in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The story revolves around the Tamil couple’s lifestyle and their dedication towards raising orphaned elephants and taking care of the wild.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.