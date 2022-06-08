Today, Ektaa R Kapoor was spotted leaving for Tirupati Balaji at the airport where she was seen donning an outfit from her label EK.

Content Czarina Ektaa R Kapoor recently turned a year older and celebrated her birthday with family and close friends.

Today, Ektaa R Kapoor was spotted leaving for Tirupati Balaji at the airport where she was seen donning an outfit from her label EK. She had worn a cotton white and pink suit which seems to be a perfect pick for the summer season.

Ektaa took to her social media and shared glimpses from her visit to Siddhivinayak Temple and celebration with friends. “From SIDHIVINAYAK TO dinner with friends …all in an affordable n comfortable ( v imp in this heat) women wear line launched by @ekbyekta !! Again only indian handmade clothing by indian karigars !!!! JAI MATA DI AUM GANPATAY NAMMHA,” wrote the head honcho of Balaji Telefilms. Ektaa had hosted an intimate family dinner for friends Anita Hassanandani, Ridhi, Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchikaa Kapoor, Mushtaq Sheikh, Tanusri Dasgupta and Sunita Menon.

Ektaa R Kapoor recently gave one of the biggest reality show of 2022 - Lockupp. Going by the impressive number of her forthcoming movies and shows, Ektaa is all set to make 2022 all about romance, mystery, drama, action, horror and thrill.

Meanwhile, Ektaa is gearing up for the release of next production venture Ek Villain Returns, which she has bankrolled along with Shobha Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. The film features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in prominent roles. The spiritual sequel of 2014's Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor is set to hit the screens on 29th July.

