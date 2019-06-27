Harvey Weinstein's leaked audio from NYT interview shows him snapping at reporters before sexual assault expose

An audio clip has been obtained, showing former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and two New York Times reporters shortly before the outlet published one of the numerous sexual harassment allegation stories that eventually led to the media mogul's downfall.

In a teaser clip released by Inside Edition on Wednesday, NYT reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey are heard presenting pieces of their reporting, with Weinstein pushing back, aggressively at times.

Inside Edition obtained the 59-minute audio of the conference call, which was not recorded by the New York Times reporters, from Frank Gil, the former head of human resources at The Weinstein Co, who, according to Gil, was ordered to tape the call by Weinstein, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Check out the phone call recording here

Exclusive: The never-before-heard secret recording between Harvey Weinstein and The New York Times. https://t.co/beh8pfOnOU pic.twitter.com/BCC6tFYKNG — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) June 27, 2019

Weinstein, who denies having any non-consensual sexual encounters, at times defends himself during the call asking them to provide more specific details with names of the accusers. “I think you ought to be specific and tell me who they are and if they’re on the record,” he is heard telling the reporters during the call. “I’m not a saint, but I’m not the sinner you think I am,” Weinstein tells them, according to the clip.

He also challenges Kantor and Twohey's initial reporting on his alleged misconduct, saying at one point, "There are many mistakes you've made. I promise we will find them," and at another, "It seems like you have a lotta hearsay on your hands. I'm gonna say this nicely: Get the facts right. You're journalists."

Weinstein has been charged with the alleged assaults of two women — a rape in 2013 and an incident of forced oral sex in 2006. He will face life imprisonment if convicted, and is also accused of sexual misconduct with dozens of other women. The trial in his New York rape case is set for 1 September.

