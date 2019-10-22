The Crown season 3 trailer hints at sister rivalry between Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham-Carter's characters

Olivia Colman's portrayal of the British monarch may well be one of the most anticipated events on Netflix this fall. The streaming giant recently released the trailer of the third season of its much-popular series The Crown. By the looks of it, the queen is in a less-than-favourable situation.

Set to a cover of Bob Dylan’s 'The Times They Are a Changin’, Colman's character is seen coming up against a steadfast Labour Party Prime Minister, and a slightly resentful sister.

In a particularly moving segment, Elizabeth, on the occasion of her Silver Jubilee, commemorating 25 years on the throne, asks, "On days like today ask yourself, in the time I’ve been on the throne, what have I actually achieved. This country was still great when I came to the throne, all that’s happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart.”

Helena Bonham-Carter's Princess Margaret is introduced as the warring sibling, trying her level best to deal with being second-best.

Watch the trailer of The Crown season 3

Times change. Duty endures. Watch the new trailer for #TheCrown, starring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. Season 3 premieres on Netflix on November 17. pic.twitter.com/5yCFtxrNa9 — IMDb (@IMDb) October 21, 2019

“Frustrations and resentments can build up from a life as a support act,” Margaret says.

The upcoming season also features Ben Daniels as Margaret's husband Anthony Armstrong-Jones, Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Josh O’Connor revealed the new series introduces Charles while he is still a student. Speaking to Radio Times, he said, “We start off with Charles at Cambridge University. That’s where we bring him into the series. This is where we scale a significant part of his life which I feel so honoured and excited to tell the story. And tell a very different side of the story that we may not have seen or have known about.”

Netflix had also recently confirmed they had found their Princess Diana for season 4 in Emma Corrin.

The Crown season 3 is slated to premiere on Netflix on 17 November.

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2019 10:03:41 IST