The Crown season 3: Netflix royal drama, starring Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, to premiere on 17 November

London: Streaming platform Netflix on Monday, 12 August, announced that the third season of its critically-acclaimed Original series The Crown will premiere on 17 November.

In a statement posted on the official Netflix UK & Ireland Twitter account, the platform shared the premiere date of the new season and also thanked the team behind the project.

Olivia Colman will see you now. The Crown S3, coming 17 November. pic.twitter.com/dYUtQlyMXc — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 12, 2019

The third season of the show, which centres on Queen Elizabeth II and her reign in Britain, stars Olivia Colman as the monarch, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

The trio is replacing Claire Foy, Matt Smith, and Vanessa Kirby, who played the roles in the first two seasons.

The upcoming season also features Ben Daniels as Margaret's husband Anthony Armstrong-Jones, Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Josh O’Connor revealed that the new series introduces Charles while he is still a student. Speaking to Radio Times, he said, “We start off with Charles at Cambridge University, that’s where we bring him into the series. He added, “This is where we scale a significant part of his life which I feel so honoured and excited to tell the story. And tell a very different side of the story that we may not have seen or have known about.”

Netflix had also recently confirmed that they had found their Princess Diana for season 4 in Emma Corrin.

The first series of the show launched on 4 November 2016 and the second instalment premiered on 8 December 2017.

